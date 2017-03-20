COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

GOP Bill To Increase Colorado Revenue Faces Tough Test

March 20, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Legislature, TABOR

DENVER (AP) — A Republican-sponsored bill to allow Colorado to keep more of the tax revenue it already has to spend on roads, education and health care faces a tough hurdle in a Senate committee.

The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee considers the bill Monday by GOP Rep. Dan Thurlow and GOP Sen. Larry Crowder.

The two lawmakers want to ask voters to change the way limits on state revenue are calculated under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which was included in the state Constitution in 1992.

Their proposal would increase the amount the state can keep before mandatory tax rebates are triggered.

But the committee is led by fellow Republicans who are opposed to tampering with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia