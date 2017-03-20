GOP Bill To Increase Colorado Revenue Faces Tough Test

DENVER (AP) — A Republican-sponsored bill to allow Colorado to keep more of the tax revenue it already has to spend on roads, education and health care faces a tough hurdle in a Senate committee.

The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee considers the bill Monday by GOP Rep. Dan Thurlow and GOP Sen. Larry Crowder.

The two lawmakers want to ask voters to change the way limits on state revenue are calculated under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which was included in the state Constitution in 1992.

Their proposal would increase the amount the state can keep before mandatory tax rebates are triggered.

But the committee is led by fellow Republicans who are opposed to tampering with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

