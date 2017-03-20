Firefighters Battle Hotspots At Sunshine Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters continue to battle the Sunshine Fire in the foothills just west of Boulder, but all evacuations are expected to be lifted soon.

The 62 acre wildfire started early Sunday morning in Sunshine Canyon and hundreds of residents had to evacuate.

The fire was 50 percent contained Monday morning but firefighters have a line around the entire fire. They are now mostly battling hotspots.

There was minimal spread of the fire overnight, thanks in part to no dramatic increase in wind gusts.

Although evacuated residents will likely be allowed back to their homes soon, roads in Sunshine Canyon will remain closed to non-residents.

“We expect when we allow that re-entry to occur the mandatory evacuation order will be lifted completely. So if people live on the Boulder Canyon side of the fire they’ll be welcome to come in and go out. The only restrictions we’ll have are in Sunshine Canyon as far as residential access,” said Boulder County Sheriff Cmdr. Mike Wagner Monday morning.

The pre-evacuation status for residents are all expected to be rescinded as well.

The aerial firefight will continue Monday with a helicopter doing water drops.

There have been no reports of any injuries from the fire.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the foothills of Larimer County, most of Boulder County, all of Jefferson County and the southwest portion of Douglas County on Monday.

