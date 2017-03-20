COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Exceptionally Dry March Continues, Fire Bans In Place On Colorado’s Front Range

March 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Weather Special: Living With Wildfire, Colorado Wildfires, Fire Bans, Wildfires

DENVER (CBS4) – So far March 2017 is the driest March on record for Colorado’s Front Range, and with the heightened fire danger several county managers have enacted fire restrictions.

There were 200ths of an inch of precipitation recorded on March 11 in Denver, but otherwise the month has been nothing but dry with almost all above normal temperatures.

The following is a list of all the areas with fire restrictions in place, as of Monday:

– Adams County
– Arapahoe County
– Boulder County
– Clear Creek County
– Douglas County
– Elbert County
– Gilpin County
– Jefferson County
– Park County

Check the website coemergency.com for the latest updates on fire bans in Colorado.

