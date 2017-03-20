Exceptionally Dry March Continues, Fire Bans In Place On Colorado’s Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – So far March 2017 is the driest March on record for Colorado’s Front Range, and with the heightened fire danger several county managers have enacted fire restrictions.
There were 200ths of an inch of precipitation recorded on March 11 in Denver, but otherwise the month has been nothing but dry with almost all above normal temperatures.
The following is a list of all the areas with fire restrictions in place, as of Monday:
– Adams County
– Arapahoe County
– Boulder County
– Clear Creek County
– Douglas County
– Elbert County
– Gilpin County
– Jefferson County
– Park County
Check the website coemergency.com for the latest updates on fire bans in Colorado.
