Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra Selected To Perform In D.C. Next Week

March 20, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Frequent Flyers

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a big honor for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra.

The group will represent Colorado next week at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

(credit: boulderphil.org)

The orchestra is one of only four selected in the nation to perform at the inaugural SHIFT Festival of American Orchestras.

LINK: boulderphil.org

The Colorado musicians will feature a concert called “Nature & Music.”

If you’re looking to see the performance, which includes collaboration with the aerialist dance troupe Frequent Flyers, see it on Saturday night at the Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado campus.

