Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra Selected To Perform In D.C. Next Week

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a big honor for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra.
The group will represent Colorado next week at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
The orchestra is one of only four selected in the nation to perform at the inaugural SHIFT Festival of American Orchestras.
LINK: boulderphil.org
The Colorado musicians will feature a concert called “Nature & Music.”
If you’re looking to see the performance, which includes collaboration with the aerialist dance troupe Frequent Flyers, see it on Saturday night at the Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado campus.