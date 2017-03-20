Best Ravioli In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger As comfort foods go, ravioli is one of the most versatile, since the stuffing options are endless, and it can be prepared with a variety of sauces. Denver’s culinary scene includes many restaurants that have different takes on the classic dish. Traditionalists who prefer meat-filled ravioli with red sauce are just as likely to find a good one as those with more adventurous palettes who prefer a spin on the dish. If you’re a lover of ravioli, check out these Denver restaurants.

Angelo’s Taverna

620 E. 6th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 744-3366

www.angelosdenver.com 620 E. 6th Ave.Denver, CO 80203(303) 744-3366 This quaint restaurant in the Governor’s Park neighborhood has a robust menu of delicious Italian dishes. Its ravioli selection offers ricotta, bison, butternut squash and chile relleno, which is a popular selection. Its portion sizes are generous, and the restaurant has fast and friendly service. It is known for happy hour, so those who prefer a quieter dining environment should wait until afterward. While you’re in the restaurant, be sure to check out the chargrilled oysters.

Shells & Sauce

2600 E. 12th Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 377-2091

www.shellsandsauce.net 2600 E. 12th Ave.Denver, CO 80206(303) 377-2091 An Italian bistro in Congress Park, Shells & Sauce is well regarded for its cuisine, including its lobster ravioli and its Italian cheese ravioli. A neighborhood favorite, this restaurant offers a warm, homey vibe with friendly staff and delicious food. Most pasta dishes can be made with gluten free pasta as well. A cheese ravioli with smoked pork and shrimp is available during happy hour, giving patrons the opportunity to try something different while enjoying a signature cocktail.

Nonna’s Chicago Bistro

6603 Leetsdale Drive

Denver, CO 80224

(303) 399-2000

Family owned and operated, Nonna's Chicago Bistro has served Denver residents since 2004. Its menu includes a host of Italian staples, along with an asparagus ravioli that is a light and fresh addition to any Italian menu. The restaurant also regularly features live music performances, contributing to its popularity. Lovers of traditional Italian dishes will find something on the menu for them, and those who like to mix it up can also find a delicious dish.

Luca

711 Grant St.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 832-6600

www.lucadenver.com 711 Grant St.Denver, CO 80203(303) 832-6600 Founded by New Jersey native and renown Executive Chef Frank Bonanno, Luca is the place to go for Italian staples. Part of a number of Denver restaurants founded by the chef, Luca features more rustic fare with a friendly neighborhood atmosphere, and it does so without sacrificing quality. The menu features a Swiss chard and mozzarella ravioli that is hearty and full of flavor. Served in a butternut squash broth rather than a sauce, it is less rich than other dishes, but is no less tasty.