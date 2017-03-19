Wildfire Forces Evacuations In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,031 homes in Boulder.
Someone spotted the fire on a hillside near Sunshine Canyon and Timber Lane at 1:40 a.m.
The fire is currently 30-50 acres.
The evacuation zone is from 4th street to the east, Poorman Road to the west, Highway 119 to the north and Sunshine Canyon to the South. The fire has not damaged any homes but homes are threatened.
“It’s scary,” says evacuee Tom Blumenthal.
He lives three blocks from the fire and worries because he says there are a lot trees around his home.
An aerial attack started at first light.
There are multiple fire departments on scene, including personnel from the Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, the Boulder Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Fire Management Program.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.