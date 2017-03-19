BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire forces the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in Boulder (Full Story)

Wildfire Forces Evacuations In Boulder

March 19, 2017 7:26 AM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,031 homes in Boulder.

Someone spotted the fire on a hillside near Sunshine Canyon and Timber Lane at 1:40 a.m.

The fire is currently 30-50 acres.

The evacuation zone is from 4th street to the east, Poorman Road to the west, Highway 119 to the north and Sunshine Canyon to the South. The fire has not damaged any homes but homes are threatened.

“It’s scary,” says evacuee Tom Blumenthal.

He lives three blocks from the fire and worries because he says there are a lot trees around his home.

An aerial attack started at first light.

There are multiple fire departments on scene, including personnel from the Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, the Boulder Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Fire Management Program.

