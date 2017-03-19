2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV Schedule

Ryan Mayer

With the Rounds of 64 and 32 now behind us, the match-ups for the Sweet 16 are set. As you get your work week started, you may be wondering what the television schedule looks like for those games. Well, we’ve got you covered. The eight games will be played out on Thursday and Friday nights. The full listing of TV channels and times are below. All times listed are EST.

Thursday

7:10 p.m. (CBS)- #3 Oregon vs. #7 Michigan

7:15 p.m. (TBS)- #1 Gonzaga vs. #4 West Virginia

9:30 p.m. (CBS)- #1 Kansas vs. #4 Purdue

9:45 p.m (TBS)- #2 Arizona vs. #11 Xavier

Friday

7:10 p.m. (CBS)- #1 North Carolina vs. #4 Butler

7:15 p.m. (TBS)- #3 Baylor vs. #7 South Carolina

9:30 p.m. (CBS)- #2 Kentucky vs. #3 UCLA

9:45 p.m (TBS)- #8 Wisconsin vs. #4 Florida