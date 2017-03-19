Latest Forecast: Red Flag Warning For Wildfires

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our little March heat wave is creating dangerous conditions for the threat of wildfires sparking up. The combination of near record temperatures, extremely low relative humidity and lots of dry vegetation are all adding up to the higher fire danger.

An overnight wilfire in Boulder prompted the evacuation of over 1,000 homes early Sunday morning.

There is a Red Flag Warning for all of the Denver metro area, northern Front Range Foothills and adjacent communities. Also, the northeastern plains into Nebraska from noon through 7pm. Wind gusts could boost up to 35 mph along with single digit relative humidity.

Temperatures will be very warm for both Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s record is 81 degrees set in 1907 and Monday’s record high is 80 degrees also, set in 1907. Both days have a chance of possibly tying the record with a big high pressure ridge extending from Texas back up into the central Rockies.

There will be a cold front that pushes into our area late in the day on Monday. This may give the Front Range, mountains and eastern plains a chance for a few rain showers Monday night and again on Tuesday.

There is a better chance of measurable rain showing up on the extended charts for Thursday into Friday. That should be a huge help in slowing down our ever worsening fire danger.

