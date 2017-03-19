Family Mourns After 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall While Hiking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs family is mourning the death of a 7-year-old boy.
Kaivion Eleby fell while hiking with his stepdad on Friday.
Firefighters attempted a high angle rescue but it was too late.
On Saturday afternoon the child’s family gathered to honor his short life.
“I’m just in disbelief that Kaivion is not here. He was such an amazing kid. He was full of life. He loved everybody. He was just a kind soul and I don’t know what my life is going to be like without him,” said Anayah Cooper, Kaivion’s aunt.
Police are investigating the fall as an accident.