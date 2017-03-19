BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire forces the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in Boulder (Full Story)

Family Mourns After 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall While Hiking

March 19, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Anayah Cooper, Colorado Springs, Kaivion Eleby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs family is mourning the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Kaivion Eleby fell while hiking with his stepdad on Friday.

Firefighters attempted a high angle rescue but it was too late.

On Saturday afternoon the child’s family gathered to honor his short life.

“I’m just in disbelief that Kaivion is not here. He was such an amazing kid. He was full of life. He loved everybody. He was just a kind soul and I don’t know what my life is going to be like without him,” said Anayah Cooper, Kaivion’s aunt.

Police are investigating the fall as an accident.

