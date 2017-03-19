BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire forces the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in Boulder (Full Story)

13-Year-Old Texas Girl Goes Missing In Colorado Springs

March 19, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Adalie Rivera, Aerotech Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado Springs Police Department, Lubbock, Quality Inn, Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs would like the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Adalie Rivera from Lubbock, Texas has been missing from the Colorado Springs area since the early Friday morning.

“She was on vacation with her family staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive,” police said in a statement.

adalierivera1 13 Year Old Texas Girl Goes Missing In Colorado Springs

Adalie Rivera (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Rivera is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 115-120 pounds. She has with brown eyes and brown hair “but recently added peroxide to lighten its color and maroon highlights.”

“She is believed to be wearing a short sleeve navy blue t-shirt, medium blue denim jeans, and red, black and white size five Nike sneakers. She was also wearing a neon yellow bracelet worn on her right wrist.”

“Adalie has a number of light coffee colored birthmarks located on her arms, legs, back and neck. She left with no money and has no friends in the Pikes Peak Region.”

Additional Information From The Colorado Springs Police Department

If anyone has any information on Adalie’s whereabouts or means by which to contact her, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia