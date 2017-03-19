13-Year-Old Texas Girl Goes Missing In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs would like the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to police, Adalie Rivera from Lubbock, Texas has been missing from the Colorado Springs area since the early Friday morning.
“She was on vacation with her family staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive,” police said in a statement.
Rivera is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 115-120 pounds. She has with brown eyes and brown hair “but recently added peroxide to lighten its color and maroon highlights.”
“She is believed to be wearing a short sleeve navy blue t-shirt, medium blue denim jeans, and red, black and white size five Nike sneakers. She was also wearing a neon yellow bracelet worn on her right wrist.”
“Adalie has a number of light coffee colored birthmarks located on her arms, legs, back and neck. She left with no money and has no friends in the Pikes Peak Region.”
Additional Information From The Colorado Springs Police Department
If anyone has any information on Adalie’s whereabouts or means by which to contact her, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.