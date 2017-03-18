Police Searching For Teen They Say Killed Man In Assault

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for a teenage suspect in the fatal assault of a man early Saturday morning.
According to police, David Earl Nowlin, 46, was assaulted in the 1900 block of North Wabash Street just after 2:30 a.m.
“Mr. Nowlin died later that day as the result of injuries he suffered during the assault,” police said in a statement.
Police are searching for James Earl Compton, 17, in connection with Nowlin’s death.
Police released a photograph of Compton but say his hair is reportedly shorter than depicted in the picture.
Additional Information From The Denver Police Department
Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.