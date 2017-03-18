Latest Forecast: Hot Almost Summer-like Weekend

March 18, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a big high pressure ridge taking over the weather picture for the Central Rockies this weekend. This will invite westerly winds that will bring in a few high clouds and big time heat over the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Denver’s record high is 82 degrees for Saturday and we should come in just a few degrees under that. Sunday’s record is 81 degrees and the Mile High City has a good chance to at least tie that record!

Sunday will also be a day with a stronger wind gusts. As a result the fire danger will be elevated across the region for Sunday afternoon. There is a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch over many locations of eastern Colorado including Denver and the Front Range.

alerts fire dave3 Latest Forecast: Hot Almost Summer like Weekend

 

The Fire Weather Watch extends into southern Colorado as well.alerts fire dave41 Latest Forecast: Hot Almost Summer like Weekend

There is a small chance for a few rain showers in the area on Tuesday as the weather pattern shifts to a little cooler and wetter pattern. Lets hope for more days like that! Have a great weekend!

5day Latest Forecast: Hot Almost Summer like Weekend

snowpack Latest Forecast: Hot Almost Summer like Weekend

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

