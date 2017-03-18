‘Large Fast-Moving’ Brush Fire Breaks Out

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have responded to a brush fire that broke out Saturday evening.
According to South Metro Fire Rescue Authority in Centennial, crews were fighting a “large fast-moving fire” in Parker.
So far no evacuations have been ordered.
It’s not clear how large the fire is.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.