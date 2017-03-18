‘Large Fast-Moving’ Brush Fire Breaks Out

March 18, 2017 6:40 PM
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have responded to a brush fire that broke out Saturday evening.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue Authority in Centennial, crews were fighting a “large fast-moving fire” in Parker.

So far no evacuations have been ordered.

It’s not clear how large the fire is.

