Does April’s Baby Have Restless Legs At Night?

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe continues to prepare for her baby’s birth.
Her handlers at the Animal Adventure Park report “cartwheels” performed by her unborn baby early Saturday morning. As well, the egg-shape of her belly has dropped noticeably.
A photo provided by the park shows her nuzzling her belly overnight. It was one of the “beautiful moments” witnessed between mother and her giraffe child. The park speculates she may be humming to the baby in a frequency that humans cannot detect.
CBS Denver will keep viewers appraised of April’s status. Along with the normal four-hour feeds, an alert will be sent if there is significant change in her condition.
One Comment
Is she in labour at all only im sure i have seen her push a few times