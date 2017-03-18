Experience Colorado’s Western Heritage At New Exhibit

March 18, 2017 6:17 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new exhibit at History Colorado with a unique way to experience the state’s Western heritage.

Partnering with the Denver Art Museum, History Colorado created “Backstory: Western American Art In Context.” It features 50 iconic art pieces alongside historic artifacts to help tell the story behind the art.

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

Museum curators say the exhibit gives life to the voices often missing in Colorado’s history — like women, American Indians and Hispanic populations.

“What we’ve really tried to do through the parings of art, sculpture and artifacts is give you more of a story; give you a bigger picture of what’s happening in the West from about 1830 to after WWII,” Senior Curator Alissa Digiacomo said.

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

The “Backstory” exhibit is now open at History Colorado and will be there until February next year.

LINK: History Colorado

