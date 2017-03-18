Experience Colorado’s Western Heritage At New Exhibit

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new exhibit at History Colorado with a unique way to experience the state’s Western heritage.
Partnering with the Denver Art Museum, History Colorado created “Backstory: Western American Art In Context.” It features 50 iconic art pieces alongside historic artifacts to help tell the story behind the art.
Museum curators say the exhibit gives life to the voices often missing in Colorado’s history — like women, American Indians and Hispanic populations.
“What we’ve really tried to do through the parings of art, sculpture and artifacts is give you more of a story; give you a bigger picture of what’s happening in the West from about 1830 to after WWII,” Senior Curator Alissa Digiacomo said.
The “Backstory” exhibit is now open at History Colorado and will be there until February next year.
