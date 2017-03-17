Suspect In Apparent Drug Deal Injures 3 Officers, Dies After Getting Tased

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A reported drug bust ended violently overnight in Thornton.

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night police were called to a convenience store at the corner of Huron Street and Thornton Parkway on a report of a drug deal taking place.

Officers approached a black pickup truck that was at the Western Convenience Store and reportedly involved in the criminal action. A person who was in the car ran away from officers at that point.

Police chased the suspect across the street to a parking lot, but he then began attacking them. More officers were arriving at that point, and an officer from Federal Heights police used a taser on the suspect.

Officers began the process of taking the suspect into custody but he suddenly had an apparent medical episode or reaction and had to be taken to the hospital. He later died.

Three officers were injured in the situation. They all had to be treated for injuries in extended stays at the hospital.

Police said the suspect had a large amount of money and a substance that appeared to be some kind of drug in the truck.

Another vehicle was allegedly involved in the drug deal. Police said they were looking for the driver of a white pickup truck who got away from the scene.

Additional Resources:

Thornton police released the following information about this case:

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police tip-line at 720-977-5069.