Shaping Sound Dances Into Denver

March 17, 2017
By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The dance company, Shaping Sound, is bringing the show “After the Curtain” to Denver for two-nights only.

“These are some of the best dancers in the entire world,” said Mason Cutler, one of the company members.

“After the Curtain” is the story of a director who is trying to find his voice again after the death of his lover. It’s a show within a show.

“So you’re seeing all these different character’s stories. You get to see them when they’re performing on stage, and then you get to see what’s really going on behind the scenes. It’s very cool,” Cutler explained.

The show was choreographed by Travis Wall, who is best known for his work with “So You Think You Can Dance.” It’s a mix of dance-styles including contemporary and hip-hop.

“There’s elements of props. We dance with lights. There’s a lot of really cool production value that will wow you. Even if you didn’t come to see the dance, you’re going to be blown away. It’s amazing,” Cutler told CBS4.

Cutler grew up in Fort Collins, attended Fort Collins High School while attending the Artistic Fusion Dance Academy in Westminster. He said he’s thrilled to be back on Colorado.

“I feel like every time I land just seeing the mountains again and how clear the air is, it’s so grounding,” he said.

Cutler moved to Los Angeles right out of high school. His career has included touring and performing alongside Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato. He says this role is a different experience for him.

“I’m not stepping into this dancing as Mason. I’m stepping into this dancing as Clyde, which is my character. So it’s like all my movements and all my interactions, everything is just inspired by what my character is thinking right now, which is so fun,” Cutler said.

