Report: Colorado Faces Nearly $700 Million Budget Deficit

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s projected budget deficit for the coming fiscal year has grown to close to $700 million, according to the governor’s latest economic forecast.
Lawmakers use the quarterly forecast to help fashion a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. By law, they must produce a balanced budget during the Legislative session that ends in May.
The expected deficit was $500 million when Gov. John Hickenlooper released his proposed $28.5 billion budget last fall.
Friday’s forecast says state revenues will increase as Colorado’s economy strengthens.
But constitutionally-mandated tax rebates, transportation spending and other measures mean there is a $697 million gap in the general fund, which is the state’s treasury.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Just wait until Jeff Sessions acts to shut state-regulated markets in cannabis — Gov. Hack and the General Assembly certainly are — 200-300 million dollars will be added to the deficit and many thousands of workers working in the cannabis industry or supporting it will be rendered unemployed.