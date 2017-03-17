Report: Colorado Faces Nearly $700 Million Budget Deficit

March 17, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Budget, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s projected budget deficit for the coming fiscal year has grown to close to $700 million, according to the governor’s latest economic forecast.

Lawmakers use the quarterly forecast to help fashion a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. By law, they must produce a balanced budget during the Legislative session that ends in May.

The expected deficit was $500 million when Gov. John Hickenlooper released his proposed $28.5 billion budget last fall.

Friday’s forecast says state revenues will increase as Colorado’s economy strengthens.

But constitutionally-mandated tax rebates, transportation spending and other measures mean there is a $697 million gap in the general fund, which is the state’s treasury.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert Chase says:
    March 17, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Just wait until Jeff Sessions acts to shut state-regulated markets in cannabis — Gov. Hack and the General Assembly certainly are — 200-300 million dollars will be added to the deficit and many thousands of workers working in the cannabis industry or supporting it will be rendered unemployed.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia