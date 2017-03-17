Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of one of the two teenagers murdered in a community south of Colorado Springs says she’s having trouble coming to terms with her son’s death.
The search continues for the teens’ killer.
Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were best friends from Colorado Springs, both students at Coronado High School.
Sunday, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.
“I don’t understand what any kid could have done, or any person for that matter, to have deserved their lives to be gone forever and just not get to live a future,” said one victim’s mother Heather Ferguson.
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate.
There is no suspect information.