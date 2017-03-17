Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances

March 17, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Derek Benjamin Greer, El Paso County, Fountain, Melisa Serrano, Natalie Partida, Old Pueblo Road, Ryan Buchanan

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of one of the two teenagers murdered in a community south of Colorado Springs says she’s having trouble coming to terms with her son’s death.

The search continues for the teens’ killer.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances

Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were best friends from Colorado Springs, both students at Coronado High School.

Sunday, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.

dead teenagers 10pkg transfer frame 917 Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t understand what any kid could have done, or any person for that matter, to have deserved their lives to be gone forever and just not get to live a future,” said one victim’s mother Heather Ferguson.

dead teenagers 10pkg transfer frame 506 Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances

(credit: CBS)

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate.

There is no suspect information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert
CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia