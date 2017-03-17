Latest Forecast: Cold Front Fails To Pass Over Colorado, Weekend Temperatures Will Soar!

March 17, 2017 7:50 AM
Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Partly sunny skies and less wind means slightly cooler weather for Denver and the Front Range on Friday. But then temperatures soar into record territory for the weekend.

After officially reaching 76° in Denver on Thursday, highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70° on Friday. There will be enough moisture in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere to produce increasing cloud cover and therefore we’ll call it “partly sunny” for St. Patrick’s day.

The lowest levels stay completely dry and therefore we have zero chance for rain or snow across Colorado through the weekend.

A cold front will enter the state from the northwest early next week causing temperatures to drop back into the 60s for the metro area by Tuesday. Rain and snow may reach the high country by Wednesday and especially Wednesday night.

5day Latest Forecast: Cold Front Fails To Pass Over Colorado, Weekend Temperatures Will Soar!

snowpack Latest Forecast: Cold Front Fails To Pass Over Colorado, Weekend Temperatures Will Soar!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

