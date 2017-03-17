It’s So Dry That Mower Heat Started Grass Fire

By Chris Spears

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. – This is not what you want to see ahead of a weekend with drought in place and record heat in the forecast.

South Metro firefighters made quick work of a grass fire late Friday morning near Holly and Quincy that produced smoke visible from southeast Denver and western Arapahoe County.

The less than one acre fire was blamed on heat from a lawn mower.

“Fortunately the winds were fairly light so firefighters were able to get it put out quickly,” said Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire.

The flames burned part of a fence and several nearby trees but didn’t threaten any structures.

After the fire was out maintenance workers continued using the lawn mower.

Record heat is expected across Colorado over the weekend along with extremely dry conditions and gusty wind.

A fire weather watch has already been posted for a large part of eastern Colorado on Sunday, including the Denver metro area.

