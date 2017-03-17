Hit & Run Driver In Scooter Crash Sentenced

DENVER (CBS4) – The hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously injured after he struck her while she was driving her scooter was sentenced on Friday.
Amber Pennington suffered a broken pelvis, back and had cuts and abrasions across her face and body after the July 1, 2016 crash.
“I felt my body go forward, go backwards and then I blacked out,” Pennington said of the crash.
Spencer Rauch was sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say he had just left a bar and was driving more than 50 mph when he struck her.
Investigators found Rauch’s license plate left behind at the scene. His family allegedly covered for him, even after paint chips on Rauch’s car were found on Pennington’s scooter. His father, James, was accused of lying to investigators.
Investigators returned to the Rauch home after neighbors saw he and his father trying to fix the damage left behind on the front of the car and he was arrested.