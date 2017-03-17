Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I-70

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver family whose Volvo was crushed by a semi on Interstate 70 has a lot to be thankful for after getting a new car thanks to Volvo dealerships across the state.

Last week, Wayne and Lauren Harvey were nearly killed when strong winds forced a semi to topple over, crushing their car, and barely missing their two daughters, Echo and Estelle.

The couple used their hands to try to hold up the roof of the car. Their vehicle was dragged along I-70 more than 100 yards.

They say Volvo’s sturdiness saved their lives.

“The paramedics, police chief, the guys at the towing yard, everyone told us that all of our lives, but their two lives, we saved one hundred percent because we were in a Volvo,” Lauren said.

Friday, Pedersen Volvo, Rickenbaugh Volvo, McDonald Volvo, Penkus Volvo, and Sill Terhar Volvo stepped in to make sure their family stays safe.

“I heard that they had started a GoFundMe page because insurance wasn’t covering some things, and I didn’t think that was okay, so I wanted to make sure that if insurance wasn’t going to make sure that they could continue to stay safe, then I would,” said Ryan Burr of Pedersen Volvo.

High-fives and hugs gave the seal as approval, as five Volvo dealerships, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, presented the family with a new car, and new car seats.

“I’m just beyond thankful and beyond grateful that people saw our family and thought we were enough to do something like this,” Lauren said. “It’s just really amazing.”

The Harvey’s hope Volvo’s generosity will inspire others to pay it forward.

“Always do what you can,” Lauren said.

