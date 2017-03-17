Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I-70

March 17, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Interstate 70, Lauren Harvey, McDonald Volvo, Pedersen Volvo, Penkus Volvo, Rickenbaugh Volvo, Sill Terhar Volvo, Wayne Harvey

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver family whose Volvo was crushed by a semi on Interstate 70 has a lot to be thankful for after getting a new car thanks to Volvo dealerships across the state.

Last week, Wayne and Lauren Harvey were nearly killed when strong winds forced a semi to topple over, crushing their car, and barely missing their two daughters, Echo and Estelle.

i70 wind crash 5pkg frame 62 Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

(credit: CBS)

The couple used their hands to try to hold up the roof of the car. Their vehicle was dragged along I-70 more than 100 yards.

They say Volvo’s sturdiness saved their lives.

i 70 wind crash Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

(credit: CBS)

“The paramedics, police chief, the guys at the towing yard, everyone told us that all of our lives, but their two lives, we saved one hundred percent because we were in a Volvo,” Lauren said.

i70 wind crash 5pkg frame 2303 Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

(credit: CBS)

Friday, Pedersen Volvo, Rickenbaugh Volvo, McDonald Volvo, Penkus Volvo, and Sill Terhar Volvo stepped in to make sure their family stays safe.

i70 wind crash 5pkg frame 422 Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

Wayne and Lauren Harvey are given the keys to a new Volvo (credit: CBS)

“I heard that they had started a GoFundMe page because insurance wasn’t covering some things, and I didn’t think that was okay, so I wanted to make sure that if insurance wasn’t going to make sure that they could continue to stay safe, then I would,” said Ryan Burr of Pedersen Volvo.

i 70 wind crash 5vo frame 187 Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

(credit: CBS)

High-fives and hugs gave the seal as approval, as five Volvo dealerships, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, presented the family with a new car, and new car seats.

“I’m just beyond thankful and beyond grateful that people saw our family and thought we were enough to do something like this,” Lauren said. “It’s just really amazing.”

i70 wind crash 5pkg frame 1502 Family Gets New Volvo After Old Car Crushed By Semi On I 70

(credit: CBS)

The Harvey’s hope Volvo’s generosity will inspire others to pay it forward.

“Always do what you can,” Lauren said.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert
CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia