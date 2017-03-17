Crews Battle Grass Fire In North Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters battled a grass fire north of the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon.
Fire crews rushed to the industrial area at 52nd and Emerson about 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Copter4 flew over the fire that was putting out a lot of smoke.
The fire was fueled by dry weeds and trash in the area.
What sparked the fire is being investigated.
