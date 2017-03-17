Crews Battle Grass Fire In North Metro Area

March 17, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Emerson Street, Wildfires

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters battled a grass fire north of the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to the industrial area at 52nd and Emerson about 4:40 p.m. Friday.

52nd emerson Crews Battle Grass Fire In North Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire that was putting out a lot of smoke.

The fire was fueled by dry weeds and trash in the area.

What sparked the fire is being investigated.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia