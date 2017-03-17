Colorado National Guard Members March To Fight Hunger

March 17, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Army, Centennial, Colorado National Guard, David Nagel, Douglas County, Parker

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Colorado National Guard marched to fight hunger on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

The march started at the Joint Force Headquarters in Centennial and ended five miles away at Southeast Community Outreach in Parker.

Dozens of Colorado National Guard soldiers, airmen and their families participated. They carried backpacks full of donated goods, including non-perishable food and personal products.

(credit: CBS)

Chaplain David Nagel of the Colorado National Guard was one of the organizers of the event.

(credit: CBS)

“For me as a man of faith I’m trying to help grow people in all directions. Spiritual fitness is a big part of that. And we know that there’s a lot of hurting people in our community. We want to be there to take care of them,” Nagel said.

(credit: CBS)

The donations delivered were collected at Denver National Guard Armory, Buckley Air Force Base and the Joint Force Headquarters.

