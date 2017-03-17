Beat The Heat At Denver’s Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Take a break from the record March heat this weekend and visit Denver’s first ever Travel & Adventure Show.
It’s happening Saturday (10a-5p) and Sunday (11a-4p) at the Colorado Convention Center.
(credit: CBS)
From a weekend trip close to home to a multi-week journey around the world, hundreds of travel experts will be on hand to help plan the perfect itinerary.
(credit: CBS)
Don’t forget to check out the following…
THE TRAVEL THEATER features Travel Channel Host Samantha Brown; Patricia Schultz, author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die; Johnny Jet, editor-in-chief of JohnnyJet.com; Emmy-winning investigative reporter/producer and CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg; and Lee Abbamonte, the youngest American to visit every country in the world. Abbamonte is also a contributing editor for Men’s Fitness magazine.
THE DESTINATION THEATER offers advice on how to travel like a local – where and when to go, what to do, how to get there and more.
THE SAVVY TRAVELER THEATER showcases travel tips, tricks and advice on packing, technology skills, safety, budget travel and more.
THE TASTE OF TRAVEL THEATER presents chefs preparing cuisines and a taste of cultures from around the world, and with plenty of sampling right at your seat.
(credit: CBS)
THE GLOBAL BEATS STAGE features live cultural performances representing different destinations from around the world.
(credit: CBS)
Plus there will be hand-on activities from the whole family, including a ride on Eli the camel and world photo booth.
(credit: Travel & Adventure Show)
