Beat The Heat At Denver’s Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

March 17, 2017 4:40 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Take a break from the record March heat this weekend and visit Denver’s first ever Travel & Adventure Show.

It’s happening Saturday (10a-5p) and Sunday (11a-4p) at the Colorado Convention Center.

travel show rmc raw4 Beat The Heat At Denvers Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

From a weekend trip close to home to a multi-week journey around the world, hundreds of travel experts will be on hand to help plan the perfect itinerary.

travel show rmc raw2 Beat The Heat At Denvers Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

Don’t forget to check out the following…

  • THE TRAVEL THEATER features Travel Channel Host Samantha Brown; Patricia Schultz, author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die; Johnny Jet, editor-in-chief of JohnnyJet.com; Emmy-winning investigative reporter/producer and CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg; and Lee Abbamonte, the youngest American to visit every country in the world. Abbamonte is also a contributing editor for Men’s Fitness magazine.

    • travel show rmc raw3 Beat The Heat At Denvers Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

  • THE DESTINATION THEATER offers advice on how to travel like a local – where and when to go, what to do, how to get there and more.

  • THE SAVVY TRAVELER THEATER showcases travel tips, tricks and advice on packing, technology skills, safety, budget travel and more.

  • THE TASTE OF TRAVEL THEATER presents chefs preparing cuisines and a taste of cultures from around the world, and with plenty of sampling right at your seat.

    • travel show rmc raw5 Beat The Heat At Denvers Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

  • THE GLOBAL BEATS STAGE features live cultural performances representing different destinations from around the world.

    • Plus there will be hand-on activities from the whole family, including a ride on Eli the camel and world photo booth.

    travel show Beat The Heat At Denvers Travel & Adventure Show This Weekend

