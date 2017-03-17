Bald Eagle Fights With Red Tail Hawk

March 17, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Grand County, Kremmling, Wolford Reservoir

By Matt Kroschel

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a mid-air battle royal over Grand County Friday morning.

A bald eagle soared over Wolford Reservoir and apparently, a little too close to a red tail hawk’s nest.

What followed next was three minutes of aerial acrobats.

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel was out enjoying the incredible weather on Firday and using his newly purchased Canon 7D Markll when the incredible battle happened.

The photos that followed were a little blurry- that’s because the birds were diving bombing each other at incredible speeds and Kroschel was not prepared, no tripod, so it was all he could do to follow the action high above in the crystal blue sky.

After a few tussles and some very loud shrieking, the eagle bolted for friendlier skies while the hawk, proud of his(or her) efforts returned to the nest high above the stream in a cottonwood tree.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

