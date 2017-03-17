Bald Eagle Fights With Red Tail Hawk

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a mid-air battle royal over Grand County Friday morning.
A bald eagle soared over Wolford Reservoir and apparently, a little too close to a red tail hawk’s nest.
What followed next was three minutes of aerial acrobats.
CBS4’s Matt Kroschel was out enjoying the incredible weather on Firday and using his newly purchased Canon 7D Markll when the incredible battle happened.
The photos that followed were a little blurry- that’s because the birds were diving bombing each other at incredible speeds and Kroschel was not prepared, no tripod, so it was all he could do to follow the action high above in the crystal blue sky.
After a few tussles and some very loud shrieking, the eagle bolted for friendlier skies while the hawk, proud of his(or her) efforts returned to the nest high above the stream in a cottonwood tree.
