Wildfire Burns 1 Structure, Forces Evacuations

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire on Thursday afternoon that forced some families to evacuate.

The so-called Freedom Acres Fire started about 3:20 p.m. near 4545 Aldridge Road north of Wellington. When crews arrived they found one structure fully engulfed.

Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters from the Wellington Fire Protection District, Poudre Fire Authority, Nunn Volunteer Fire Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services battled the blaze.

The fire was 100 percent contained by 5:30 p.m. Crews remained on the scene to mop up and to monitor any hot spots. Residents were allowed to return home shortly after.

No one was injured.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

Wellington Fire District encourages homeowners to clear brush, debris and combustible storage a minimum of 50 feet from homes.

