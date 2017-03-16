Uber Celebrates St. Pat’s With Half-Priced Rides From Select Pubs

March 16, 2017 9:07 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Uber celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a deal for riders.

The company will offer half-priced rides to and from a handful of Irish pubs in Denver that include Fado’s, Scruffy Murphy’s, the Irish Rover and more.

Riders can take advantage of the deal by entering the code DENSPD- think Denver St. Patrick’s Day- in the Uber app.

Uber is partnering with the Colorado State Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers to make sure everyone celebrates safely.

“There’s never an excuse to drink and drive. With technology, it’s so easy to get a safe ride home, call an Uber, take a taxi, ride the bus, have a non-drinking designated driver with you,” said MADD Colorado Executive Diretor Fran Lanzer.

