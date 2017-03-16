Television Crew Caught In Volcanic Eruption

SICILY, Italy (CBS4) – Doctors treated nearly a dozen people for minor to moderate injuries after a TV crew got caught on the side of Mount Etna as it erupted.
Lava flow and steam caused a massive explosion, pelting the group from the BBC with boiling rocks and steam.
Rebecca Morelle, a science reporter with the BBC tweeted “Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts, and bruises.” She continued, “Bbc team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary.”
A volcanologist at the scene says it was the most dangerous incident he experienced in his 30-year career.
Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, making it a huge draw for scientists and tourists alike. the mountain spewed lava into the sky early Thursday, for the third time in three weeks.
Here, a flow of lava ran into snow, producing superheated steam that sent fragments of rock flying in all directions.
The BBC team was on site filming a story on advances in volcano monitoring.