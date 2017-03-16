Search For Missing CSU Student Suspended

March 16, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Dillman, Colorado State University, CSU, Fort Collins, Gulf of Mexico, Jie Luo, Mike Hooker, Tampa, U.S. Coast Guard

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a missing Colorado State University student in the Gulf of Mexico was suspended Thursday evening.

Business student Jie Luo, an international student from China, went missing in the gulf Tuesday while swimming. Luo was said to have been swimming aside a party boat, one which he took while celebrating spring break with classmates near Tampa, Fla.

Staff members aboard the boat noticed the issue, and one, Andrew Dillman, jumped in to help.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for the pair on Wednesday. Crews used both helicopters and boats to search for Dillman and Luo.

That search was called off on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia