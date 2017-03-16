Search For Missing CSU Student Suspended

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a missing Colorado State University student in the Gulf of Mexico was suspended Thursday evening.
Business student Jie Luo, an international student from China, went missing in the gulf Tuesday while swimming. Luo was said to have been swimming aside a party boat, one which he took while celebrating spring break with classmates near Tampa, Fla.
Staff members aboard the boat noticed the issue, and one, Andrew Dillman, jumped in to help.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for the pair on Wednesday. Crews used both helicopters and boats to search for Dillman and Luo.
That search was called off on Thursday.