Nuggets Win 4 Straight For 1st Time All Season

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, Will Barton hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 35 points, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-114 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Gary Harris scored 20 for Denver (33-35), which won despite playing without two starters. Danilo Gallinari (left knee bruise) and Wilson Chandler (right groin strain) were out, but Kenneth Faried returned from a nine-game absence due to back spasms. Faried scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Faried’s jump hook that gave Denver an 86-72 lead late in the third quarter gave Jokic his 10th assist. Jokic has five triple-doubles for the season, all since Feb. 3.

Chris Paul had 18 points and 14 assists, J.J. Redick scored 22 and Austin Rivers added 17 for Los Angeles, which was also short-handed.

The Clippers (40-29) lost their third straight leading up to a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Thursday’s setback was explained, in part, by the absence of Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. The two big men were left back in Los Angeles for rest after the Clippers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Nuggets led 59-46 at halftime, but Los Angeles made it a game early in the third quarter. Denver answered, and after Faried’s hook, two more dunks and a free throw gave the Nuggets a 91-72 advantage with 2:53 left in the third.

Barton hit two 3-pointers and was fouled on another attempt. He sank all three free throws to give Denver a 103-80 lead.

The margin grew to 25 in the fourth and stayed in double digits the rest of the way. Barton capped the night with his seventh 3-pointer, which tied a career high.

NOTES: Denver F Wilson Chandler (right groin) and F Danilo Gallinari (left knee bone bruise) had MRIs that revealed no structural damage. Coach Michael Malone said he doesn’t expect them to miss a lot of time, and that it is about being able to manage the pain. … Clippers C DeAndre Jordan missed his first game of the season while F Blake Griffin has missed 21 games, 19 for his right knee and twice to rest. … The Nuggets have used 28th different starting lineup, which is tops in the NBA.