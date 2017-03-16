BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

March 16, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Congo, Jonathan Moyer, Kidnapping, Michael Sharp, United Nations, University of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Sharp was on a mission to the Congo with the United Nations when he was captured.

Most people learned about Sharp’s kidnapping on Monday, though it’s not clear how long it’s been since he’s been gone.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 1214 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

Michael Sharp (credit: CBS)

 

 

Friends and family held a vigil at the University of Denver Wednesday night for his safe release.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 34 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

(credit: CBS)

“I was absolutely floored when I got the news because he had a level of protection that was pretty serious,” Sharp’s friend and DU professor Jonathan Moyer said.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 656 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

Jonathan Moyer (credit: CBS)

In his job, Moyer says Sharp has worked in some of the world’s most dangerous places, working with advanced special forces.

 

Sharp is part of the UN’s security council group of experts in the Congo, where the mission to disarm dangerous rebel groups in the region has gone on for a generation.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 1416 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

Michael Sharp (credit: CBS)

Sharp and five other members of his team were captured by an unidentified militia while traveling across the country on motorcycles.

Supporters hope new political pressure will get Sharp home and raise awareness to the devastation in the Congo.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 1116 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

(credit: CBS)

“What we’re trying to do is shine a light on that area more broadly,” Moyer said. “But also to shine a light on ‘MJ’ and the five other people who were kidnapped to try to work so that authorities work more actively for their release.”

The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa and the State Department say they monitoring the situation and doing whatever they can possible to find Sharp.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 222 Man With Denver Ties Kidnapped In The Congo

Michael Sharp (credit: CBS)

 

