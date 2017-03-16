Latest Forecast: Breezy And Warm Weather Keeps The Fire Danger High

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A combination of very low humidity, very dry vegetation, wind gusts to 35 mph, and temperatures staying 20 degrees above normal will keep the fire danger high along the Front Range and on the NE plains Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. The warning extends east all the way to the Nebraska and Kansas state lines. The foothills (elevations between 6,000-9,000 feet) in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties are under a Fire Weather Watch which is one stage below a Red Flag Warning. The bottom line is the threat for wildfires is dangerously high Thursday.

A cold front will try to drop south into Colorado on Friday but a large ridge of high pressure will block it’s progress. And therefore temperatures will only fall about 10 degrees meaning we’ll still be far above normal for St. Patrick’s Day. The front will also create some cloud cover but unfortunately no rain or snow.

For the weekend, the front exits and temperatures soar once again. Highs will be near 80° on both Saturday and Sunday. The current record for Sunday (March 19) is 81° set 110 years ago. That record could be tied and perhaps broken.

