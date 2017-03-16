Grass Fire Burns Near Barr Lake

March 16, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Barr Lake, Bromley Lane, Interstate 76, Wildfires

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A grass fire burned about one acre near Barr Lake on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. north of Barr Lake, near Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane.

pm copter thursday frame 139164 Grass Fire Burns Near Barr Lake

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire where crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

pm copter thursday frame 147714 Grass Fire Burns Near Barr Lake

(credit: CBS)

