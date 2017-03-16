Denver To Be As Warm, If Not Warmer, Than Miami This Weekend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans won’t have to travel far to find warm weather this spring break, if your vacation starts this weekend.
Denver is expecting highs around 80 degrees both on Saturday and Sunday which will flirt with the records set in 1907. Saturday’s record high is 82 and Sunday’s is 81.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this weekend in the mountain with 70s in some of the valleys.
Fire danger will remain a concern for the eastern half of the state, including the foothills and eastern plains.
