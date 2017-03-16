Campus Police Search For Arsonist In Series Of Fires

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Auraria Campus police are on the lookout for an arsonist, after a series of small fired were started overnight.

Security cameras captured video of the suspect who police believe lit six separate fires across the campus.

“The fire department was going fire, to fire, to fire, because these were all set within a 15 to 20 minute period,” said Auraria Police Chief Michael Phibbs. “This kind of randomness is really reckless and dangerous.”

The identified locations include the east exterior of the Boulder Creek Building, north exterior of the Arts Building, on Colfax Avenue, and near 5th & Walnut Streets. Surveillance also caught footage of the flames before crews put them out.

The fires were extinguished without any property damage or injuries.

A text message alert was sent to students and staff as the fires continued to burn.

“We’re all a little more aware and alert, and it’s not a joke,” said student Christine Le.

Investigators worry the arsonist could strike again.

“I’m concerned by somebody who went through and started these fires, and kept walking,” said Phibbs. “They weren’t even interested in seeing the result of what they were doing, and left.”

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a shaved head, wearing dark clothing and a sling backpack, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, with a thin build.

If you or someone you know has any information that might be helpful in this investigation Auraria Campus Police Department ask you to call them at (303) 556-5000.

Tips can also be sent via text at (720) 593-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can be called in at (303) 556-2677.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.