Americans Will Skip Team Event At World Cup Finals

March 16, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Mikaela Shiffrin, NorAm Cup Finals

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Americans will skip the team event at World Cup Finals on Friday with not enough technical skiers to compete.

The U.S. boasts one of the top tech racers in the world in Mikaela Shiffrin, but each nation enters three men and three women. Some of the country’s slalom and giant slalom racers are competing at NorAm Cup Finals in Quebec.

No World Cup points are awarded and it doesn’t affect Shiffrin’s overall World Cup title chase. The team event debuts on the Olympic program at the Pyeongchang Winter Games next year.

Said U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml: “With career significance of points gained from racing in NorAm Cup Finals, it was important that those athletes have that opportunity.”
France recently beat Slovakia in the team event final at worlds.

