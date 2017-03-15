BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Watch: Bald Eagles Snuggle Together To Protect Eggs Amid Storm

March 15, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Bald Eagle, Bald Eagle Cam

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has been hit by wind, sleet and snow this week, but two nesting bald eagles at the U.S. National Arboretum worked to ensure that none of it affected their two eggs.

The arboretum says its live eagle cam showed the female eagle — known as The First Lady — sheltering her eggs from the storm Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Her mate, Mr. President, joined her for several hours in the nest, adding an extra layer of warmth.

Wildlife biologist Dan Rauch tells The Washington Post that the eggs should be fine, despite the snowy weather.

The eggs are expected to hatch the last week of March.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia