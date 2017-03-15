‘Turkey Dogs’ Come To Colorado For Adoption

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Stray golden retrievers in Turkey are finding homes in Colorado.

Edna Surujon and Yasemin Baban help run a rescue center in Istanbul, and say that many of the dogs are discarded when they get big.

People “end up throwing them away, or giving them to shelters,” Baban told CBS News.

Apparently the owners didn’t realize the dogs could get so big and be so energetic.

As a result, hundreds of dogs are living in the streets, begging for scraps and dodging traffic, and often getting attacked by more aggressive breeds.

Last year, the group rescued and sent around 600 dogs to the United States, including to Colorado, where sponsors donated $2,250 for each dog’s airfare.

Kevin Shipley of the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies calls it “Operation Turkey Dog Colorado.”

“They say I’ve got a Turkey dog and other neighbors look at them sideways.”

Robin Valore, who adopted one of the dogs – Sundance – said it’s unconditional love.

“It has to be if you’re going to bring a dog like this into your life – I mean, it has to be.”

LINK: Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies