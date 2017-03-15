BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Trump Stands By Wiretapping Tweet

March 15, 2017 2:45 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is standing by his tweet that the Obama administration wiretapped him last year.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump says “wiretap covers a lot of different things.”

Trump also says in the interview that he expects “some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next 2 weeks.”

Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence Committee say they have seen no evidence supporting Trump’s claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him.

The full interview will be aired Wednesday night.

