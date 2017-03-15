BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Police Search For Killer After 2 Teens Found Dead

March 15, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Derek Benjamin Greer, El Paso County, Fountain, Melisa Serrano, Natalie Partida, Old Pueblo Road, Ryan Buchanan

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teenagers were found dead on the side of the road, and police say they were murdered.

The search is now on for their killer.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer Police Search For Killer After 2 Teens Found Dead

Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, are best friends from Colorado Springs, both students at Coronado High School.

Tuesday, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.

“We have three witnesses just driving down the road; they live in the area and they called us as soon as they saw,” Jaqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

dead teenagers 10pkg transfer frame 917 Police Search For Killer After 2 Teens Found Dead

(credit: CBS)

“I want people to see her as a really happy person, and that she didn’t deserve it. She didn’t,” Natalie’s friend Melisa Serrano said.

dead teenagers 10pkg transfer frame 506 Police Search For Killer After 2 Teens Found Dead

(credit: CBS)

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia