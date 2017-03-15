Police Search For Killer After 2 Teens Found Dead

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teenagers were found dead on the side of the road, and police say they were murdered.
The search is now on for their killer.
Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, are best friends from Colorado Springs, both students at Coronado High School.
Tuesday, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.
“We have three witnesses just driving down the road; they live in the area and they called us as soon as they saw,” Jaqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
“I want people to see her as a really happy person, and that she didn’t deserve it. She didn’t,” Natalie’s friend Melisa Serrano said.
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate.