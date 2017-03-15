BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Peter Fill Of Italy Wins Overall Downhill Title At Finals

March 15, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Aspen, FIS Ski World Cup, Peter Fill, Pitkin County, Skiing

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Peter Fill of Italy retained his overall downhill title Wednesday by finishing second to teammate Dominik Paris at World Cup Finals.

Fill entered the day trailing Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 33 points in the standings, but used a strong run to overtake Jansrud, who wound up 11th.

Fill captured the title by 23 points during a season in which he never won a World Cup downhill race.

Paris was the first racer out of the starting gate and finished in a time of 1 minute, 33.07 seconds. No one could catch him. Fill was 0.08 seconds behind and Carlo Janka of Switzerland took third.

Fill captured the downhill title last season. Jansrud won in 2014-15.

RELATED: Nearing 40, Bode Miller Still Uncertain About Racing Return

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia