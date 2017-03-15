New ‘Amazing Race’ Returns With Complete Strangers, 3 From Colorado

NEW YORK (CBS4) – The upcoming season of “The Amazing Race” comes with an unexpected twist: no one knows each other.

Three of the participants, all of whom are competing for the $1 million prize, are from Colorado.

Floyd Pierce, a college drum major from Boulder, Matt Ladley, a profession snowboarder from Denver, and Becca Droz, a rock climbing instructor from Boulder, are three of the 22 racers.

Before “GO,” racers will immediately compete in a challenge that will determine the order for picking a teammate, all based on nothing but first impressions.

“For years, ‘The Amazing Race’ fans have suggested we line up complete strangers and them up at the starting line to see what would happen,” said Phil Keoghan, host of “The Amazing Race.”

It's the moment you've been waiting for! Meet the cast of The #AmazingRace Season 29: https://t.co/6nRggDIsvX pic.twitter.com/i3JAloCtbF — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) March 15, 2017

“These newbie racers begin with no pre-existing relationships or emotional baggage, and the excitement of traveling around the world to complete dozens of gut-busting, mind-blowing challenges quickly ignites tension.”

While it’s possible the Coloradans could team up together, nothing is guaranteed.

The race will span 9 countries, 17 cities, and cover 36,000 miles.

The 10-time Emmy Award-winning series premieres at a new date and time, Thursday, March 30 at 9 p.m., on CBS4.