Mother Arrested After Allegedly Locking Kids In Bedroom

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother has been arrested after she allegedly locked her kids in a bedroom while she was away on a trip.
When officers arrived at Kanesha Godin’s home, they found two small children alone in a bedroom.
Godin, 25, according to police, had arranged for an unidentified friend to check on them daily to feed them and change their diapers.
The friend had been told that Godin had a neighbor providing childcare throughout the day and night while she was out of town.
When the friend saw the kids’ malnourished condition, learning there was no neighbor, they contacted the authorities.
On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Godin, who subsequently turned herself in to the Fountain Police Department and is being held on and facing charges for two felony counts for child abuse.