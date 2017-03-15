BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Moose, Human Interactions Increase In High Country

March 15, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Elissa Knox, Moose, reckenridge Nordic Center, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Spring break has some unusual side effects in the High Country that include a growing number of moose and human interactions.

Some recent incidents could were very close calls between wildlife and winter sports enthusiasts.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“Some cross country skiers have been charged by a moose at the Breckenridge Nordic Center,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager Elissa Knox told CBS4.

Wildlife managers moved in to get the situation under control. They darted a large bull and two cow moose after the animals charged police officers on the ski path. The officers had responded to the cross country skiers’ calls for help.

This was just the latest in a string of moose and human interactions that were described as being “close calls.”

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“This time of year especially spring break we have a lot of people in our numbers of moose human and counters has gone up,” Knox said.

The video of a moose running down a ski run at Breckenridge, surprising a snowboarder, has been viewed millions of times online.

“A lot of people are seeing them right now, taking pictures and video of them and some of those have gone viral,” Knox said.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

But wildlife managers say they don’t know if it is one of the same animals tranquilized and relocated on Sunday.

“I have no way to know that this incident on Sunday had nothing to do with that,” Knox added.

Even with the three moose evicted, there remains a large population of wildlife in the area.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Anyone who comes across a moose on the trail is urged to protect themselves, get behind a tree or try to find something you and the moose.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

