Man Fined $6,000 For Voting In Both Colorado & Kansas

TOPEKA, KS (CBS4) – Authorities in Kansas say they’ve reached a plea deal with a man accused of illegally voting in both Kansas and Colorado in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 elections.

Lincoln Wilson, a registered Republican from Hale, in Northeast Colorado, also owns property in Goodland, Kansas and told CBS4 he thought he was able to vote in both states during the same election cycle. Wilson said he only “voted on local issues” and “didn’t vote twice for President” in 2012.

He told CBS4 voting twice was an honest mistake, “Any attempt to associate me with rigging the vote today or in the past is mistaken.”

Wilson was caught voting twice through the Interstate Crosscheck Program which compares votes from 30 different states after each election.

He was originally facing three felonies. In a plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanors charges and pay a $6,000 fine.

Wilson’s case is the seventh voter fraud case Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has successfully prosecuted since he was granted prosecutorial powers in 2015.

Six of the seven prosecutions have been Republican voters.

