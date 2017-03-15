Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Much Warmer Than Normal

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure centered over Utah will deflect moisture and cooler weather away from Colorado through this upcoming weekend. Denver officially reached 69° on Tuesday and high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

In the mountains, plan on a few clouds with with highs in the 40s and 50s above 9,000 feet. Mountain valley’s will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will bring an increase in cloud cover and somewhat cooler weather for St. Patrick’s Day. But highs will still be in the middle and upper 60s along the Front Range which is more than 10° above normal for March 17.

The weekend will bring the warmest weather with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. The record high in Denver on Saturday is 82° which appears unattainable at this time. But Sunday’s record is 81° set 110 years ago and that record could be challenged!

