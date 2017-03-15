BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Fire Department’s Twitter Account Hacked

March 15, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department, El Paso County, Twitter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Twitter account was apparently one of hundreds hijacked amid a diplomatic feud between Turkey and Germany and the Netherlands.

The department said Wednesday that its account had been hacked and asked people to ignore tweets posted between midnight and 6 a.m.

KRDO-TV captured an image of the department’s account which shows the cover photo changed to the Turkish flag and an avatar that appears to be a pin from the Ottoman Empire.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

