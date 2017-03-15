Colorado Bill Would Expedite Immigrant License Renewals

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has issued driver’s licenses to unauthorized immigrant residents since 2014, and the first of those licenses come up for renewal in August.
A bill being heard in the House Wednesday would expedite the process, in part by allowing drivers to renew online or by mail, like U.S. citizens do, with documentation of residency.
But other questions remain, including the closure of all but one DMV office offering the service when a cap on the total number of licenses the state can issue is reached this fall.
Currently, illegal immigrants can seek licenses at just three DMV offices — in Colorado Springs, Durango and Denver. The waiting time for an appointment can reach four months.
